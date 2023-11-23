Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,785 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,898,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $71,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after purchasing an additional 174,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,725,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,450,000 after purchasing an additional 106,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,226,000 after purchasing an additional 709,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.