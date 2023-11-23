Christy Forest Buys 19,275,485 Shares of LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Get Free Report) insider Christy Forest purchased 19,275,485 shares of LiveHire stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$674,641.98 ($443,843.40).
LiveHire Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.
About LiveHire
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiveHire
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for LiveHire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveHire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.