Christy Forest Buys 19,275,485 Shares of LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Get Free Report) insider Christy Forest purchased 19,275,485 shares of LiveHire stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$674,641.98 ($443,843.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The company operates LiveHire, a cloud-based human resources productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions.

