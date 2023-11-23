Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $107,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $100.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

