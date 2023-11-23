Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,236 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $153.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.