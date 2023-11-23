Citigroup Inc. Buys 18,003 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.8 %

MTH opened at $142.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average is $130.90. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $82.26 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

