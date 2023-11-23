Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 202,700.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

