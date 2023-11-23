Citigroup Inc. Has $8.26 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,855,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,652,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after buying an additional 50,132 shares during the period.

IOO stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

