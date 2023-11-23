Citigroup Inc. Has $8.29 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 75,199 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

