Citigroup Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

