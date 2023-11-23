Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,349,000 after purchasing an additional 179,167 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 108,641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $734,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 319,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 252,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

