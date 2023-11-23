Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,638 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

