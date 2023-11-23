Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,663 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,524,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,414,000 after purchasing an additional 318,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,903 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $17,673,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 95.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,482 shares in the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $207.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.95. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $225.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

