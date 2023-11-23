Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,553 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $457.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

