Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,142 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $45,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,692. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

