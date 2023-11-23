Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after acquiring an additional 87,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.53. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

