Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Kellanova worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $4,729,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,098,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,644,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $38,149,230. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

