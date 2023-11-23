Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,551 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,878 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $183.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.