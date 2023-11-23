Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,147 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Capri by 859.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Raymond James downgraded Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri Stock Up 0.1 %

CPRI stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

