Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,984 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 505.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

