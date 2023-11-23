Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,749 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 81.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 0.7 %

OII opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,868.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,893 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International Profile



Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

