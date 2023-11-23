Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 796 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,489,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,069,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,624,000 after purchasing an additional 779,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

