Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alamo Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ALG opened at $185.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $200.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.77.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.88%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

