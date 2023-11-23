Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Certara were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

