Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Western Union by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

