Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 100,000 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVII. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,065,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $6,078,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

