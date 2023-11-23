Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,665 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 179.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $145,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.52 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.