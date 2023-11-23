Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 993,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 694,744 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth $10,148,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,070,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 101,959.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 361,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 360,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 214,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,205.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $401.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RadNet

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.