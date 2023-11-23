Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 343,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $14,520,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAR stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.64. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $68.53.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,508.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

