Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 258,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

