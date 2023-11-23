Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in GATX by 14.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in GATX by 12.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in GATX by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

GATX Price Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $109.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.19. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.02. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

