Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.23 Million Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

CTRE opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

