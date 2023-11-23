Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $67.81 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

