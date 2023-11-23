Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

