Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.26 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $44,137,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SFBS. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

