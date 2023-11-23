Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 457.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 165,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.48%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

