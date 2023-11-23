Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,348 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ENS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENS

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.