Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,995 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.28 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

