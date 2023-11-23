Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,414 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Griffon were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Griffon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Griffon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.