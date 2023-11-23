Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.