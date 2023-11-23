Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Up 1.2 %

Ingevity stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NGVT

About Ingevity

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.