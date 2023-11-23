Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT stock opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

