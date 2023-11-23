Comparing Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & Craneware (OTCMKTS:CRWRF)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Craneware (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Craneware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% Craneware N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Craneware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $40.93 million 4.91 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -9.53 Craneware N/A N/A N/A $0.32 63.09

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Craneware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Craneware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Craneware shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Augmedix and Craneware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Craneware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix currently has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 40.60%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Craneware.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors. It also offers Trisus Decision Support; Trisus Labor Productivity; Trisus Medication Analytic solutions; and Trisus supplies assistant solutions. In addition, the company provides Sentinel, a drug tracking solution; Sentrex, a SaaS-based solution that helps covered entities expand medication access; Referral Verification System; and Central Pharmacy Distribution, a centralized purchasing application. Further, it offers appeal, professional, and pharmacy professional services. Craneware plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

