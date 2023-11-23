Comparing Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Core Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $17.43 billion 5.45 $3.41 billion $8.41 27.49 Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.64 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 3 2 0 2.00 Core Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus price target of $248.42, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Volatility & Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 19.07% 102.59% 6.53% Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58%

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Core Scientific on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

