Comparing Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) & Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF)

Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) and Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Hysan Development pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Altus Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hysan Development pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Altus Group pays out 122.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hysan Development is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hysan Development and Altus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hysan Development 0 0 3 0 3.00 Altus Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altus Group has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.69%. Given Altus Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Group is more favorable than Hysan Development.

0.1% of Hysan Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Altus Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hysan Development and Altus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hysan Development N/A N/A N/A Altus Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hysan Development and Altus Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hysan Development N/A N/A N/A $10.91 0.36 Altus Group N/A N/A N/A $0.49 59.17

Hysan Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hysan Development beats Altus Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co., Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development. It positions Lee Gardens as an international modern smart community with Hong Kong characteristics, attracting well-known enterprises, international tourists and local residents. citizens. The Group has continuously strengthened its core assets through scale expansion and precise upgrading and transformation; at the same time, it has also established strategic growth pillars to seize the opportunities brought by the new economy and improve its business from the geographical and industrial layout. Recently, it has also invested in projects such as Shanghai Lee Garden and To Kwa Wan Urban Redevelopment. Hysan has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1981 under the stock code 00014.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation. The Property Tax segment includes expert services and technology for property tax management, which include conducting property tax assessment reviews for commercial properties. The Appraisals and Development Advisory segments include services in the field of commercial property valuation appraisals, such as valuation appraisals of properties for transactional purposes, due diligence and litigation support, and economic consulting; and commercial development advisory services in the areas of construction feasibility studies, budgeting, cost and loan monitoring, and project management. It operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Altus Group Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

