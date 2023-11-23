Contrasting 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) & Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Free Report) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

1mage Software has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities -13.81% -17.23% -6.63%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities $43.35 million 0.46 $1.88 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 1mage Software and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Creative Realities has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.79%. Given Creative Realities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than 1mage Software.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. The company also provides system hardware; professional and implementation services; software design and development; and software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and support services, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

