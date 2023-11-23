Contrasting Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) & Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fast Retailing and Lululemon Athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Retailing 0 0 0 0 N/A Lululemon Athletica 1 3 26 1 2.87

Lululemon Athletica has a consensus target price of $445.94, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than Fast Retailing.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A $99.47 0.25 Lululemon Athletica $8.11 billion 6.72 $854.80 million $7.90 54.26

This table compares Fast Retailing and Lululemon Athletica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Retailing. Fast Retailing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lululemon Athletica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Retailing and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica 11.40% 44.47% 25.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fast Retailing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Fast Retailing on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items. The company operates stores and franchises under the UNIQLO, GU, PLST, Theory, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, J Brand, and PRINCESSE TAM.TAM brand names. It also sells its products through online; and provides real estate leasing services. The company was formerly known as Ogori Shoji Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. in September 1991. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Yamaguchi, Japan.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness- inspired accessories and footwear. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets; interactive workout platform; yoga and fitness studios, university campus retailers, and other partners; license and supply arrangements; recommerce; and temporary locations, as well as through mobile apps and lululemon.com e-commerce website. It has operations in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, France, Ireland, Spain, Malaysia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

