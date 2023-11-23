Contrasting WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) & Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) and WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Incitec Pivot and WD-40’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incitec Pivot N/A N/A N/A WD-40 12.28% 32.81% 14.93%

Dividends

Incitec Pivot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. WD-40 pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Incitec Pivot pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WD-40 pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WD-40 has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Incitec Pivot is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incitec Pivot 1 0 0 0 1.00 WD-40 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Incitec Pivot and WD-40, as provided by MarketBeat.

WD-40 has a consensus target price of $258.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Given WD-40’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WD-40 is more favorable than Incitec Pivot.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Incitec Pivot and WD-40’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incitec Pivot N/A N/A N/A $0.15 12.00 WD-40 $537.26 million 6.03 $65.99 million $4.82 49.60

WD-40 has higher revenue and earnings than Incitec Pivot. Incitec Pivot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WD-40, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Incitec Pivot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of WD-40 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of WD-40 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WD-40 beats Incitec Pivot on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers. It also manufactures and sells industrial explosives, such as ammonium nitrate and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries; and manufactures, imports, and sells industrial chemicals to the agriculture and specialist industries. Incitec Pivot Limited was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products. It also offers multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike maintenance market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company provides automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol and liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand name in Australia; and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through warehouse club stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, industrial distributors and suppliers, mass retail and home center stores, value retailers, grocery stores, online retailers, farm supply, sport retailers, and independent bike dealers. WD-40 Company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

