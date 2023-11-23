Cool (CLCO) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cool to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cool and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cool alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million $85.74 million N/A Cool Competitors $2.71 billion -$463.91 million 11.92

Cool’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cool.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Cool Competitors 16.35% 13.92% 6.67%

Dividends

This table compares Cool and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 21.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cool and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cool Competitors 268 1107 1716 33 2.48

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 23.50%. Given Cool’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cool has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cool rivals beat Cool on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.