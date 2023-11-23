Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $50,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $50,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,239 shares of company stock worth $2,293,864 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

