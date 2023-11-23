CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $108,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.